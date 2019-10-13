Fortnite Fans Are Freaking Out About the Game’s “The End” Event

Since it debuted in 2017, Fortnite has found ways to keep players guessing, with major events and updates weaving their way into the game’s Battle Royale map. The game’s latest “event” is certainly no exception, making a change that certainly blows the previous cube explosions and robot vs. monster fights out of the water — and left basically everyone scratching their heads. On Sunday, Epic Games debuted Fortnite‘s “The End” event, which was expected to put a cap on the Battle Royale’s tenth season.

The event, which had been ominously teased on social media in recent days, consisted of a rocket being launched into the sky, sending a meteor and smaller rockets crashing down onto the map. Ultimately, it culminated in a black hole literally swallowing up the map (as well as players inside the game’s lobby), leaving nothing but the graphic of a black hole onscreen.

Those who made it in-game to watch the event (or watched it through a live-stream) have been left genuinely confused by the newest update, and are wondering exactly what the future of the game has in stores. Whether or not the game respawns with a new map or a new “Chapter” will remain to be seen — but in the meantime, fans are having quite a lot of reactions about the black hole event. Here are a few of our favorites.

Hope Not

Confused

Staring at the black hole for 5 minutes not knowing what to do or what is going on #fortnite #FortniteChapter2 pic.twitter.com/c64ytsAmEC — b (@bdly25) October 13, 2019

Perfectly Balanced

Brrooooo did they actually thanos snap #Fortnite lmfaoooo wtf pic.twitter.com/ILtZy9FYNh — Cherry ✧ (@TheGamerCherry) October 13, 2019

LOL

A+

Welp

This is what the #Fortnite event feels like right now pic.twitter.com/C70Asc2whY — hxccat (@xDeathMeowtal) October 13, 2019

Solidarity

everyone staring at the #Fortnite black hole: pic.twitter.com/NTEWehBw2I — dan the man (@dananielorl) October 13, 2019

Thanks, Fortnite

Literally millions of people staring at this screen for last 25 minutes #fortnite pic.twitter.com/456nS1Uy0c — Bluestew (@bluestew666) October 13, 2019

True

Please?