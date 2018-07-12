Fortnite Season 5 Leak Reveals A Ton of New Cosmetic Items

Fortnite Season 5, after weeks of teasing, is finally here and fans of the Epic Games online title are already jumping in to see what’s new! Though the latest patch is nothing short of stunning, bringing back a few old favourites as well as a ton of new features – those rifts though! – that doesn’t stop players from looking for what’s next. And what’s next, according to dataminers Two Epic Buddies, is a ton of new epic cosmetic items.
From viking skins, to penguin backbling – to even some incredible new gliders – here are the datamined cosmetic items found hidden within Season 5’s game files:
Personally, I can’t wait to go for that Viking gear – that looks amazing! With the addition of the rifts in-game that can now take actual players to different places, including a brand new biome, Season 5 is shaping up to the best season yet!
You can check out everything new in the latest patch right here, with a brief highlight of what’s new to the Battle Royale mode below:
Gameplay
- All Terrain Kart (ATK)
- The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad.
- Get a speed boost after drifting.
- The roof acts as a bounce pad.
- Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump.
- Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.
- Map Updated
- New Biome: Desert
- New Location: Paradise Palms
- New Location: Lazy Links
- A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.
- The center of Storm circles 7, 8, and 9 can now shift in random directions (instead of simply shrinking). As the storm closes in, it will move & shrink to the new location.
- Starting in Season 5, progressive challenges will no longer be restricted to a single season. You can now complete progressive challenges at your own pace.
- Progressive challenges are now completed by acquiring a fixed amount of XP and is no longer dependant on your season level.
- Gyro/motion controls have been added to the Nintendo Switch. Adjust these options in the Settings menu.
- Weekly challenges are now split into two sections, free and Battle Pass. The first 3 challenges will be available for free while the last 4 are only available if you own the Battle Pass. The threshold to unlock the weekly challenge reward will remain at 4.
- Down But Not Out players now have smaller collision. Previously their collision was at the standing height which blocked DBNO players from crawling under doors and blocked building collision in some cases.
- Players that were crouching when knocked Down But Not Out will be returned to a crouching state upon revival.
- Emoting will now interrupt sprinting.
- You now earn XP for reviving teammates in 50v50 and Teams of 20 LTMs up to three times per match (30XP, 10XP, 10XP).
- Weapon reticle will now fade slightly when reloading, out of ammo, or changing weapons.
- The player camera can now see out of the water when walking in lakes.