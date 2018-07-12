Fortnite Season 5 Leak Reveals A Ton of New Cosmetic Items

Fortnite Season 5, after weeks of teasing, is finally here and fans of the Epic Games online title are already jumping in to see what’s new! Though the latest patch is nothing short of stunning, bringing back a few old favourites as well as a ton of new features – those rifts though! – that doesn’t stop players from looking for what’s next. And what’s next, according to dataminers Two Epic Buddies, is a ton of new epic cosmetic items.

From viking skins, to penguin backbling – to even some incredible new gliders – here are the datamined cosmetic items found hidden within Season 5’s game files:

Personally, I can’t wait to go for that Viking gear – that looks amazing! With the addition of the rifts in-game that can now take actual players to different places, including a brand new biome, Season 5 is shaping up to the best season yet!

You can check out everything new in the latest patch right here, with a brief highlight of what’s new to the Battle Royale mode below:

Gameplay