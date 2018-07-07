Fortnite Save the World Season 5 Roadmap Revealed

Fortnite Season 5 is almost upon us and though the rifts continue to lay waste to the Battle Royale side of things, the Save the World mode is about to undergo their own changes when Season 4 ends.

The team over at Epic Games has once again taken to the Reddit boards to share an overall view of what they have in store for their original mode, a way to see what’s on the horizon and maybe to even piece together a few new clues for what the hell is going on over in Battle Royale.

“We’re back with another roadmap! Since our last update we released our State of Development blog, our Blockbuster event story line is wrapping up in 4.5, and added the ability to get what you want right out of the Collection Book. We still have plenty to do and plenty of surprises on the horizon. Thanks for making Fortnite an awesome place to play!”

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Patch 5.0 (Week of 7/9) Challenge the Horde! New Flintlock weapons New Wild West Heroes

5.0 Content Update (Week of 7/16) New Assault Rifle in the Weekly Store

Patch 5.1 (Week of 7/23) Canny Valley Act 1



In other seasonal news, for those looking at capping before Season 4 ends you’ll want to use this handy dandy calculator tool to see if that’s achievable or not. Getting to 80 is a bit of a grind, but one that promises sweet, sweet rewards for the faithful.

Epic Games, naturally, is staying mum about the whole “rifts destroying everything they touch” thing, watching the world burn in a fit of overly enthusiastic curiosity and burning conspiracy theories. Make sense, that what they did with the meteors in the first place, which only served to keep the hype fresh and ongoing. If there’s one thing that brings the community together, it’s a solid mystery to get down on! That, and both Save the World and Battle Royale will have plenty to keep players entertained!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”