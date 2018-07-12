Fortnite Season 5 Skins Leak

Your first Fortnite Season 5 skins have leaked, thanks to some fortuitous ad placement! Get your first look at the Fortnite Season 5 skins below!

We’ve been seeing all sorts of hints about what’s to come with the fifth season of Fortnite, including a tease that worlds could be colliding. But for now, we can only watch out for the little things and yearn about what changes are coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The peek comes from the Xbox One dashboard of all places, featuring a glimpse at some of the new looks that will be available in the game. As you can see, the lead character has a wildly colored Kitsune mask that he can wear (we’ve seen this before), but the other outfits are less familiar. We have what appears to be an American-military-style soldier, and a woman wearing Samurai armor. We like where this is going.

This ties in with what we previously confirmed about the fifth season. Matthew Hayes wrote earlier today, “All signs are pointing to a historically-themed Season 5, and we’re fine with that.. We expect to see map changes, outfits, back bling, emotes, and even weapons enter the game that are based on historical figures and historical events. We also think that it’s safe to assume that EPIC will be relying on our real-world history to drive this narrative. We’ve seen Fortnite llamas start appearing in the real world, and various landmarks from the Battle Royale map have made their way into our world as well…

But now the question is how everything will tie together. Eventually we’ll get answers, but it may have something to do with the dimensional rift, which could change the way we look at the game. “It’s clear that the developers are trying to communicate that the dimensional rifts have started to create a bridge between the world of Fortnite and the world you and I live in, and things are crossing over on both sides. That, perhaps, is how this historical narrative is going to piece together. Worlds truly are colliding!”

We’ll break this down more thoroughly once the season officially kicks off. But, yeah, Fortnite fans. Prepare for wild times.

Fortnite is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as mobile.