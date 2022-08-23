Fortnite Adding Destiny 2 Skins

To coincide with today's Destiny 2 Showcase event, it was announced that Fortnite would be adding three new skins based on characters from Bungie's popular shooter. In the past, we've already seen Fortnite cross over with other gaming franchises like Halo, Uncharted, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. What makes this new collab with Destiny 2 a bit different, however, is that it happens to be working both ways.

Starting today at 8pm EST, Fortnite will officially be adding skins for Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and the Exo Stranger from Destiny 2. In addition to each character joining Fortnite as skins, all three will have their own unique items as well. All three will boast various Sparrows that can be used as Gliders within Fortnite while Zavala and Ikora Rey will get a Ghost that can be used as Back Bling. Conversely, the Exo Stranger will have a piece of Back Bling that resembles Pouka. Lastly, all three will also have their own swords that can be used as Pickaxes in Fortnite. All in all, it's a cool crossover and is no doubt something that longtime Destiny 2 fans will surely appreciate seeing.

Blur the lines between Darkness and the Light with three legendary heroes 🌌



Grab The Exo Stranger, Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey Outfits when they hit the Shop tonight and then battle it out on the iconic Javelin-4 map created by @TeamPWR!https://t.co/i6Kx3n8k9D pic.twitter.com/PUPbEZY1Ia — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2022

As mentioned, what makes this promotion between Fortnite and Destiny 2 that much more unique is that Destiny 2 will also be getting items tied to Fortnite as well. For those that play Destiny 2, a handful of cosmetic items related to Fortnite will be landing in the game within the coming week. Based on previous leaks, this is something that we knew was likely going to happen in the near future. Still, it's still cool to see Epic and Bungie working with one another in this manner to begin with.

Are you going to look to pick up any of these Destiny 2 or Fortnite cosmetics in either game? And what do you think about Bungie and Epic adding accessories from each other's games like this? Let me know your own thoughts on this situation either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.