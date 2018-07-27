Fortnite Solo Showdown LTM Is Officially Live

The beloved Limited Time Mode Solo Showdown is officially live back in the world of Fortnite and ready for players to get back into the thick of battle and show everyone else who is boss!

Epic Games took to their blog recently to discuss the mode’s triumphant return while also revealing that participants will have a chance to be in upcoming Summer Skirmishes! “Trying to prove yourself on the battlefield? Queue up for the Solo Showdown mode for a hotly contested Battle Royale experience. Unlike other LTMs, Solo Showdown will not change core gameplay of the current Solo mode. Instead, you will be placed against other self-selected competitors making this the ultimate test of survival.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what’s on the line exactly?

1 Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2 – 4 Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5 – 50 Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51 – 100 Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

For more about the LTM and what those interested in playing need to know:

“In the Solo Showdown LTM you will be placed against other self-selected competitors making this the ultimate test of survival. Placements in this limited time mode will be specially tracked and determine rewards you receive at the end of the event. The top 100 players in each server region will be awarded.

Your first 25 matches in the Solo Showdown LTM will be counted towards your Score. You must play 25 Solo Showdown LTM matches to be eligible for a prize.”

The team will also be tracking the leaderboard very closely and updating the standings as they go live. To monitor the overall progress towards first place, you can check out Epic Games‘ site right here!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto Android devices, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. There are rumors that Fortnite for Android will release when the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 does, though we don’t have anything concrete supporting that at this time.

What do you think about the Solo Showdown return and the chance to be in the next Summer Skirmish? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!