Fortnite Galactus Event: Here's What Happened

After months of hype and anticipation, Fortnite's "Nexus War" season was officially brought to a close on Tuesday. The season's end was commenced with an epic "Devourer of Worlds" event, which saw the iconic Marvel villain Galactus confronting the game's map, after slowly inching towards it throughout the season. As is the case with most Fortnite events, the Galactus event quickly reached capacity before it actually happened -- so if you're left in the dark, we're here to help.

The event saw Galactus slowly rise out of the water, before bellowing and letting the players know that he hungers. He then swatter the helicarrier out of existence, sending players tumbling down into the map. Players were then met by Tony Stark/Iron Man, who offered them a jetpack and warned that Galactus was trying to harness the energy from the Zero Point, the orb of energy that controls the Fortnite map. Players were then transported into first-person mode, sitting inside a horde of individual Battle Buses. As Iron Man explained, he'd rigged the Battle Buses to serve as bombs, with the goal of Galactus eating as many of them as possible to potentially open a portal and send them through reality.

Players then were tasked with shooting at Gatherer drones, in an attempt of getting closer and closer to Galactus. Thor then latched onto the Battle Bus, steering players into a maze-like mechanical set up reminiscent of the Death Star. Wolverine then jumped onto the Battle Bus and swatted away a swarm of Gatherers, allowing the Battle Bus to get directly in the path of Galactus' mouth. Players were then flown into Galactus' mouth, blowing him up entirely and sending him into a gigantic rift. Players then heard a telephone ring, and saw a brief animatic of Agent Jonesy waking up. The game then showed a black screen, before being hit with a black screen and a title card, proclaiming that Season 5 will start in roughly eight hours.

Even when the "Nexus War" crossover comes to a close, it certainly won't be the end of Marvel's partnership with Fortnite, with Epic Games' Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard hinting that this is only the beginning.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard said during a recent podcast appearance. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

