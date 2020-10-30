Fortnite Still Has "Many Years" of Marvel Content Planned

✖

Fortnite has played host to different superheroes for a while now from both Marvel and DC properties, but this current season has been entirely focused on Marvel alone. It’s called “Nexus War,” and it’s the biggest Marvel crossover in the game to date, but it’s not going to be the only one. Epic Games’ Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard discussed Fortnite’s plans with Marvel recently and said this is only the start of “many years” of crossovers between Marvel and Fortnite.

Mustard appeared on a recent episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast (spotted by Eurogamer) to talk about the latest crossover between Fortnite and Marvel’s greatest heroes. After recalling some stories of games and comics from his past, Mustard discussed the current season of Fortnite towards the end of his interview.

Considering how big the current season is, it certainly looks like everything before it was just building up to this moment. That’s true in a way with Mustard saying things like Captain America and Deadpool being added to the game were ways to introduce players to more Marvel content, but this culmination of those teases and previews is in no way the end of Epic Games’ plans for Marvel content.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard said at the 38:20 mark in the podcast episode. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

Mustard also elaborated on why Deadpool was one of the first main crossovers we saw in Fortnite. He described the hero as a sort of “POV character” for players to engage with the content and said it was a smart fit given how the character already has a tendency to break the fourth wall. Other heroes and teases came after that before we got the Nexus War event that featured a flood of different skins from heroes like Iron Man, Thor, Storm, Wolverine, and many more.

Fortnite players still have a while to spend in Season 4 with all the Marvel content though, so they don’t have to worry about leaving all that behind just yet. Whatever’s going to happen at the end of this season, it’s supposedly going to be a pretty big event, perhaps one of the biggest ones yet. Considering how much is involved in the Nexus War season, it certainly has the potential to be an impressive season-ending event.