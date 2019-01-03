‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Offers Advice to Those Being Bullied for Liking His Streams

There are millions of folks out there that have become fans of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, following his newfound success on the Fortnite streaming front last year. Since he took part in a gaming session with Drake last March, he’s seen major success, including a lively New Year’s Eve stream as well as appearances in ESPN Magazine and on The Ellen Show.

But “Ninja” still remains very relatable to his fan base; and during a recent streaming session, he came across someone that was concerned because they were being made fun of at school over loving his work.

During the stream, one of his viewers noted, “You’re my favorite streamer and people at school make fun of me for it.”

Blevins answered right back with sage advice. “If you’re getting made fun of because you like anything someone else doesn’t like, those aren’t your friends. They are the losers. It’s your taste, your opinion.”

And it’s strong advice, to say the least. We all like different things out there, be it various types of streamers and games; and just because they don’t fit with one particular audience doesn’t mean you shouldn’t like them.

To add to that, Blevins added a comment relating to being a fan of a band. “People make fun of you for liking a band, what are you gonna do, stop listening to the band?” he says. “Uh, no, you’d say, ‘I really like this band so I’m gonna keep listening to them and I don’t care what all the other people think.’ Don’t worry about it.”

“Ninja” has certainly gone through a lot of pressure over the past year being thrust into the spotlight, but he’s rolling quite well with it and remaining true to his fanbase. Kudos to him for that.

You can see the video above to watch his reactions to the questions, found on the Twitch Clips Central YouTube page. But, yeah, gamers, like who you want to like and don’t let anyone tell you any different. Hey, we like Battletoads (well, I do, anyway) and deal with those that don’t…warts and all.

(Hat tip to Fortnite Intel for the scoop!)

