Fortnite Drops New Teaser Video For Miles Morales

Spider-Man fans have been patiently awaiting the debut of Miles Morales in Fortnite, but it appears an end is nearly in sight! The game's official Twitter account has released a short teaser video, which asks the question on everyone's mind: "where's Miles?" The video has animation inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so it's a safe bet that Miles' appearance in Fortnite will be heavily inspired by the upcoming film. The teaser offered no information on when the character might appear in the game, but fans can likely expect to see him soon!

The teaser for Miles Morales can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There has never been any question whether Miles Morales would come to Fortnite. After all, the hero is one of the few characters from the Spider-Man family that has yet to appear in the game. Multiple skins based on Peter Parker have appeared, including designs from the comics and the MCU. Peter's supporting cast have even been represented, including Mary Jane Watson, the MCU's MJ, and villains like the Green Goblin. Of course, the biggest indicator that Miles would eventually come to the game was the appearance of the Prowler; a skin based on the Aaron Davis version of the villain debuted last year. Davis was introduced in the comics as Miles' loving "Uncle Aaron," but was eventually revealed as the villain.

As of this writing, it's unclear if Miles' appearance in Fortnite will coincide with other content based on Across the Spider-Verse. Recent leaks suggested that players might see two new Spider-Man skins, and the most likely option would seem to be Spider-Man 2099. Miguel O'Hara is playing a major role in Across the Spider-Verse, serving as something of an antagonist (though not a villain). It remains to be seen whether Miguel will appear in the game alongside Miles, but hopefully Epic Games won't keep us waiting too long on any new details!

Are you looking forward to seeing Miles Morales in Fortnite? What other Spider-Man skins would you like to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!