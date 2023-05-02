Fortnite Rumor Claims Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Collaboration Coming

When Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 drops, it looks like players will have new Spider-Man themed content to enjoy. According to reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a collaboration that will include multiple new skins, pickaxes, back blings, and an emote. The leaker assumes that Miles Morales will be one of those skins, and the collaboration will be a tie-in with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The movie is set to release in theaters on June 2nd, which happens to be the exact day the current season is expected to come to an end!

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Fortnite are working on a new Spider-Man Collab with a WebSlinger Mythic, 2 skins codenamed "Hero & Menace Universal", 2 pickaxes & backbllings & an Emote.



Most likely Miles, or at least related to the Spider-Verse movie releasing next Month. Lines up with S3's release too. pic.twitter.com/UYwJs0Wfsb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 2, 2023

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. @HYPEX has proven very reliable in the past, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and planned collaborations have fallen through before. That said, Epic Games has offered a wealth of Marvel content in the past, and Miles Morales remains one of the biggest heroes that hasn't yet appeared in the game. Fortnite fans are already speculating that Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099, will also appear given his large role in Across the Spider-Verse, but that's all speculation at the moment.

While Miles Morales has yet to appear in Fortnite, there has been a lot of Spider-Man related skins and content over the years! Multiple versions of Peter Parker have appeared, including skins based on his appearance in the comics, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home. There have been skins based on both Mary Jane Watson, as well as MJ from the MCU movies. There's also been skins based on Spidey's rogues, including Venom and the Green Goblin; Miles' uncle Aaron, better known as the Prowler, has even shown up! Rumors about Miles coming to Fortnite have been going around for years now, and the release of Across the Spider-Verse seems like the perfect time for that to happen!

Are you looking forward to the next season of Fortnite? Would you like to see a Miles Morales skin? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!