‘Fortnite’: The Block Is Now a Pyramid With a Mystery Inside

The Block was added late last year into the world of Fortnite, and players have been having a blast getting their inner creator on with the latest feature. Now The Block is shifting its groove a bit, this time with a giant pyramid that hides a secret inside for players to find.

“The Block is now a Pyramid,” boasts the latest patch update over on the official Epic Games website. “Drop into this massive structure created by Directingpete to discover the secrets it holds inside.”

With the addition of the Sneaky Snowman and other changes to creative, the Battle Royale game definitely has more to offer than a simple PvP experience. For what else is new on the more creative side of things:

Sneaky Snowman Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player. Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed. Available in Common variant. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size of 10.

Added to Creative Light Machine Gun Suppressed Sub-Machine Gun Revolver Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Smoke Grenade Remote Explosives



The latest update for Fortnite is infinitely shorter than last week’s, but there’s always tons to do in Creative where players can let their inner creator soar.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.