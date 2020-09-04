Fortnite: How to Find the Stark Industries Energy Rifle

✖

Fortnite’s got a fancy new weapon called the Stark Industries Energy Rifle for players to use in Season 4 that’s inspired by the game’s ongoing Marvel crossover. Created by Tony Stark’s Stark Labs, the weapon matches the design of Iron Man’s signature red armor with gold and black accents. What’s much more interesting than how the weapon looks is how it works and where to find it, and we’ve got answers to both of those questions.

If you want to find the Energy Rifle in your next Fortnite match, you’ll have to go beyond looking in chests or searching the floor for loot. Instead, you’ll have to pay a visit to one of the sites around the map where Stark’s Quinjets have landed. You’ll see smoke coming from the locations to signify where they are, so they shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Once you’ve arrived at your destination, you’ll see the downed Quinjet being guarded by some Stark Bots which continues Epic Games’ trend of adding some PvE elements to its matches. Fight the Stark Bots, and after you’ve taken them out, search around where they were eliminated to collect their loot which should then include the Stark Industries Energy Rifle.

Cause if you’re going to fight Galactus, you’re going to need the best gear. Introducing the latest from Stark Labs, the Stark Industries Energy Rifle. This distinct weapon has a different benefit depending on how you aim. Go test it out on some Doom Henchmen today! pic.twitter.com/ml2ySj0s3x — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2020

So now that you have the fancy Iron Man gun in your inventory, what does it do differently from other weapons? It comes in a few different rarities like other weapons which means the better ones you find, the more success you’ll have using it. When you’re firing the Energy Rifle, you’ll find that you can shoot from the hip without aiming down your sights to achieve a higher rate of fire. If you want to aim down the sights, you’ll notice an increase in accuracy and damage but a drop in your rate of fire. The differences in how you can use the gun should help equip players for different circumstances, but you’re still going to have to use it well to take advantage of its features.

Throughout the rest of the season, we can expect to see more Marvel-themed items added to the game as other Marvel heroes are featured. Epic Games’ site for the game mentions “Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, Groot’s Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer’s Board, and more arriving later in the season,” so plan on mastering many more Marvel items later. We’ll have guides on those as well to show players how to get them when they’re released.