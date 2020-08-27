Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass Revealed With New Trailer

✖

Epic Games today released Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, a Marvel-themed extravaganza featuring loads of Marvel characters, locations, and the like. This, thankfully, was not a total surprise, but the full breadth of just how infused the game is with Marvel stuff is a bit shocking. Historically, it's just been a character, some skins, and a couple of locations, but nothing quite as overarching as Chapter 2 - Season 4 seems to be doing. And the new Battle Pass includes She-Hulk, Thor, Storm, Mystique, and more.

As usual, the Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks (~$10) and includes a whole bunch of unlockable tiers of loot as players gain experience to level up with it. Certain tiers will unlock base skins for characters like Iron Man, Doctor Doom, and the aforementioned ones while tiers several stages beyond that include special emotes that do things like turn Tony Stark into full-on Iron Man regalia. There are, additionally, several alternate outfits for these characters.

Wolverine, however, is this season's special skin and requires completing a bunch of challenges -- the first of which appears to be finding his claw marks on the map. Also worth noting: there is some speculation that Silver Surfer could be the season's actual secret skin as Galactus features in the story and there is a Silver Surfer "power" already in the game in the form of his board.

Galactus is coming. Team up with @Marvel’s greatest Heroes and Villains including Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, Doctor Doom and more in a war to save all of Reality. The Nexus War begins now in #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/B79mF6XMAk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

In case you missed it, everyone but iOS players will be able to enjoy Fortnite Chapter - Season 4 as of today. Thanks to the ongoing legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple over App Store payment policy, Epic Games is unable to update the app on that platform -- which means no Season 4. At least, for now, anyway.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is now available on all platforms except for the aforementioned iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.