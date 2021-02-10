Fortnite Teases Tron Crossover

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has shared a new teaser that all but confirms an upcoming crossover with Disney's Tron franchise. If you somehow weren't already aware, the current Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite has seen the character Jonesy jumping around different realities picking up various characters to help him out in the world of Fortnite. Prior to announcing the various crossovers, "Reality Log" teasers have been shared that do everything but explicitly state the nature of an upcoming crossover, like the one for the Terminator franchise. In other words, while Fortnite has not officially announced a Tron franchise crossover, this is the step just prior if history is any indication.

In the teaser, which you can check out below, Jonesy discovers an old computer where he can find access to whatever target he is currently looking for. He doesn't really seem to know how to work the thing before there is a loud sound and he screams, somewhat implying that he has been sucked into the computer. And, well, that's basically the initial premise of Tron. The text that was released alongside the teaser, "They fight for the users," is also a direct reference to the franchise.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log MCP-82 ::

Targets Description: They fight for the users pic.twitter.com/aCbdywI8FQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 10, 2021

If there is a Tron franchise crossover, and the recent history of crossovers holds, we should learn more about whatever this is by next week at the latest. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

