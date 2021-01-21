New Fortnite Teaser All But Confirms a Terminator Crossover

✖

Thanks to a new teaser released by Fortnite early this morning, the idea that the popular free-to-play battle royale video game from Epic Games might add some kind of Terminator crossover seems less like a possibility and more like a sure thing. While the appearance of a portal featuring an image that looked right out of the movies might have hinted at it, the latest teaser does everything but directly name the crossover -- which seems like it will also include Sarah Connor.

"On this latest stop, though, I met a hero that can relate," the latest reality log states in part. "Impending global doom, time travel, paradoxes... Oh yeah, she'll fit right in." With that, and the text directly referencing the plot of Terminator, it certainly seems like we will see this crossover sooner rather than later. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below:

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 991 ::

Targets Description: A ruthless machine and a protector of the future pic.twitter.com/LGXiAadncR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 21, 2021

Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the possibility of the Terminator and Sarah Connor being added to Fortnite? Have you been playing the latest season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!