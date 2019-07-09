Fortnite Update Adds New Air Strike Item, LTM Rotations

Fortnite’s latest update has added a new item called the “Air Strike” that does exactly what its name suggests. Toss down this throwable once you find the Legendary weapon and you’ll call in a barrage of missiles to lay waste to enemies and structures alike in a respectable area of effect, according to Epic Games‘ patch notes. A new rotation of Limited Time Modes is also in effect, one of which only lets players use throwable items, so perhaps you’ll find an Air Strike or two to use there.

The patch notes for Fortnite’s third v9.30 Content Update detail everything about how the Air Strike weapon works and where players will be able to find it. It’s the only new weapon that’s been added in this update, and it’s going to be a tough one to find and amass since it’s a Legendary weapon and you can only carry two of them at once. The full details found below provide the specifics on its area of effect, number of missiles, and how much the projectiles do depending on what they hit.

Air Strike

A thrown canister of colored smoke that calls in a flurry of missiles from above.

Once the canister comes to rest, missiles will spawn after a short delay.

Missiles spawn about 120 meters above the smoke canister.

Missiles aim for random points within a 9 meters radius of the thrown object.

A total of 20 missiles are spawned.

Each missile has an explosion radius of 3.5 meters.

Each missile deals 75 damage to players and 200 damage to structures.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 1.

Max stack size of 2.

Legendary variant.

As for the new LTMs, the Catch Squads mode is where you might end up finding this new weapon. Only throwables are allowed there with all the guns removed from the mode, but if you’re not big on that idea, you can always play one of the other modes listed below. A mentioned in the tweet seen here as well, there’s an issue with one of the LTMs on certain platforms, but it’ll be resolved soon.

We’re aware of an issue that Team Rumble’s elimination goal is still 150 on iOS, Android, and Switch platforms. We’ll correct this in a future update. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 9, 2019

Limited Time Mode Rotation

High Explosives Squads Battle Royale with Explosive weapons only! ‘Splode all of the enemies back to the lobby to earn the Victory Royale!

Sneaky Silencers Solo Nighttime fighting with silenced weapons.

Classic Squads Classic Battle Royale with only weapons and items from Seasons one and two.

Solid Gold Duos Fight to the finish using Legendary weapons!

Catch Squads In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed.

Blitz Squads Drop into this fast-paced Limited Time Mode! You’d better keep moving because the Storm never does.



Fortnite’s v9.30 Content Update #3 is now live across all platforms.