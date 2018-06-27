Fortnite: Warning Sirens Heard From Evil Lair

Epic Games has already said that the end is near for the finale of Season 4 in Fortnite. As they gear up for Season 5 to arrive next month, it appears that the ball has already started rolling. Or, the sirens have already started sounding because following the deployment of update v4.5, an ominous sound could be heard from the Evil Lair near Snobby Shores!

It’s been said that a rocket launch will fire off to end the fourth season, bringing that Nuke found in the Evil Lair to head and signal the arrival of a new stage for the popular online game. Players have taken to Twitter and Reddit to report their own findings near the Snobby Shores location, making speculation all the more real for those excited for what’s next. Listen for yourself in the footage below:

IT’S HAPPENING!!!!! NEW LAUNCH SOUND??? Randomly happened out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/1NqKCBOnbi — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) June 27, 2018

Many were saying that the warning sirens were sounding off in-tune with the TV counters that mysteriously appeared last week, while others mentioned that it’s not dissimilar to that of Season 3. Regardless, the siren is hard to ignore and we can’t wait to see what happens next!

It scared the f out of me when I heard it😂 — Antwon (@AntwonOG) June 27, 2018

Ok this happened earlier and I thought it was just the random talking in my squad — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@katepacito) June 27, 2018

With the “Evil Lair” having sprung up with a few new additions to the map, including holograms, as well as that giant missile uncovered when the new season first began, many are spectating that when the earlier discovered clocks strike 0, a massive call to fire will be unleashed. So far these only seem to be warning shots, but the newest update only went live this morning. The day is young!

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games has added Map Markers into the Battle Royale version of the game. They explain this new feature as, “Go towards the light! Visual indicators are now shown in-game wherever friendly map markers are placed.” This makes squading up, or even duos, infinitely easier when looking to drop in a specific location. It also makes it easier for players, like me, that tend to pull that shoot a little too early and vacate the bus before they’re quite ready. Follow the light, and you’re good to go! Just … don’t go to Tilted Towers.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!