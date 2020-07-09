Fortnite's Week Four Pleasant Park Ring Challenge Is Broken

✖

Fortnite’s next set of challenges is now live with the start of Season 3 Week 4, but one of the challenges isn’t working as intended. The challenge in question tasks players with collecting floating rings over at Pleasant Park which should be an easy enough task if the game would just let players actually collect those rings. Players can jump through the rings to collect them but aren’t actually able to pick them up which leaves the challenge incomplete. Numerous players have shared evidence of the challenge not working online, and Epic Games has acknowledged the issue and said it’s working on a solution.

Tweets like the one below showed players trying to complete the Fortnite challenge unsuccessfully as the rings couldn’t be picked up. It’s not atypical for a challenge or two to have something wrong with it every now and then, and the fixes usually don’t take long to come through, so we’ll hopefully see the problem resolved sooner rather than later.

We're aware that some folks have issues with collecting the Floating Rings in Pleasant Park. We'll provide an update when we have new information. pic.twitter.com/IaUjeckeRU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 9, 2020

Many other tweets like the video above preceded the confirmation from Epic Games that the challenge wasn’t working as intended. It’s unknown at this time when it’ll be resolved, so don’t worry about collecting rings until we hear something new.

Until that one gets fixed, players at least have a bunch of other challenges from Week 4 to complete. You can see all those below that task players with doing the typical gauntlet of Fortnite activities like searching chests and eliminating opponents. There’s also another Aquaman challenge that’s live right now for players to complete as well.

🌊Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Out Now🌊 1st Image: Week 4 Challenges

2nd Image: Aquaman Week 4 Challenge + Reward

3rd Image: Build-A-Brella Challenge pic.twitter.com/gsuLWBC0jx — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 9, 2020

Completing all those challenges will reward players with a bunch of experience as they typically do, and completing the Aquaman task will net players a unique cosmetic from that latest Fortnite crossover.

Epic Games said in its previous tweet from the Fortnite Status account that it’s looking into the problem, so expect more information from the developers as it becomes available.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.