Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Now Live

Now that Fortnite is on the Nintendo Switch and players have had a little time to get adjusted to the game, it’s time for everyone to get down on yet another week of challenges. One aspect of the title from Epic Games that many are currently enjoying is the weekly challenges the developers supply. The reward? Battle Stars and they are handy when unlocking nifty items in-game to show off that dedication.

For this week, we’re dealing some shotgun damage, taking a wild ride with a shopping cart, and heading back out to the Haunted Hills. Below are the different challenges players must undergo in order to continue on to the Blockbuster challenge for an additional free star and a chance to unlock another piece of the narrative puzzle:

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Moisty Mire (7)

Use a Shopping Cart (1)

Visit the center of Named Locations in a Single Match (4)

Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills (1) ( HARD )

) Shotgun Eliminations (4) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Anarchy Acres (3)

The challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! You can also check out our guide on how to complete the “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Haunted Hills” challenge right here!