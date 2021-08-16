Fortnite Officially Releasing Wonder Woman Skin This Week

✖

Following a leak that came about last week, developer Epic Games has today confirmed that the iconic DC superhero, Wonder Woman, will soon be coming to its mega-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. Wonder Woman stands as yet another DC character that has been brought into Fortnite in recent months, and like some other skins that have come to the game, players will have a chance to earn her in advance of her formal release.

Wonder Woman's official arrival in Fortnite is planned to happen later this week on Thursday, August 19. She won't show up in the Item Shop until a bit later in the day, though, and is set to debut at 8:00pm EST/5:00pm PST. And while the Wonder Woman skin on its own might be enough to excite some fans, some additional items associated with the Amazonian princess will also be available. Specifically, this includes a Golden Wings glider, Athena's Battleaxe, and a set of Back Bling that has two variant looks.

As mentioned, all of this gear will be available for some players a bit early if you can prove your prowess on the battlefield. Taking place on August 18, Fortnite will be holding the Wonder Woman Cup, which will give you the chance to earn the Wonder Woman skin and Back Bling prior to arriving in the Item Shop. This Cup will only be open for three hours and will give you and a partner 10 matches to earn as many points as possible. At the end of this three-hour span, the best teams in each respective region will then be rewarded with these Wonder Woman items ahead of their official launch.

So what do you think about this Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite? Are you going to look to pick it up in a few days for yourself?