Wonder Woman Skin Possibly Teased for Fortnite

Fortnite has featured a number of skins inspired by the heroes of the DC Universe, but somehow, Wonder Woman has yet to appear in the game. There is a chance that could be changing sometime in the future, though! Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard has a penchant for hiding hints at future skins in the background of his social media posts. He's done it a number of times in the past, and even encouraged fans to look for them. In a recent post on Instagram, a statue of Wonder Woman can be seen behind Mustard, possibly hinting at a future reveal!

The Instagram post was shared by @FNChiefAko on Twitter, and can be found embedded below.

In an Instagram post by Donald Mustard, a Wonder Woman prop can be seen in the back Donald is known for teasing upcoming events/collabs by placing things in his background, however keep in mind this could be just random Thanks to @Jeds_Z for noticing! pic.twitter.com/BYOTxzTYKE — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) April 15, 2021

Batman got a big focus in Fortnite earlier this year, and Superman arrived in the game on August 10th. Wonder Woman would help DC fans complete the trinity in Fortnite and would be a welcome addition for fans of the character. This month has also seen the debut of The Suicide Squad star Bloodsport, so DC fans have had a lot to celebrate in Fortnite lately!

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens. Mustard teased a G.I. Joe collaboration last October, and Snake Eyes was added to the game in January of this year, so these teasers can take a bit of time before bearing fruit. Hopefully this one pans out, because Wonder Woman might be one of the most glaring exclusions in Fortnite thus far!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see a Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite? What other DC skins would you want added? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!