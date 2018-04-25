Fox N Forests Gets Release Date For Consoles and PC, Retro-Style Trailer

If you’re into classic SNES style platformers — and you aren’t playing enough of them on your SNES Classic — then Bonus Level Entertainment has just the game for you.

The team has announced that its latest project, the 16-bit style Fox n Forests, is just about close to complete on production, and will be making its way to various consoles and PC on May 17.

In the game, you take control of Rick, a heroic fox who, with the help of his magical crossbow, makes his way across dangerous worlds, taking on bosses and finding tons of secrets.

To celebrate the announcement of the release date, Bonus Level has also unleashed a new gameplay trailer, featuring five minutes of action that will give you a pretty good idea of what the game is all about. You can watch it above.

Here’s a better description of what to expect from this old-school adventure, straight from the publisher:

“In FOX n FORESTS, players assume the role of Rick the Fox. Armed with a magical crossbow granting the powerful ability to change between two seasons in a level, Rick can freeze his surroundings in winter, create new platforms out of falling leaves in autumn, and use a host of other powers. Only by mastering the seasons will Rick be able to outfox his enemies, explore the mystic forest, solve brain-teasing puzzles, claim victory against colossal bosses, and bring the mystery of the fifth season to light.

Inspired by classic games including Super Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts, Wonder Boy in Monster World, ActRaiser 2, and the Castlevania and Zelda series, FOX n FORESTS will be both accessible and challenging. The game combines retro charm with modern game design while offering glorious 16-Bit graphics and a chiptune soundtrack.”

Pricing hasn’t been revealed on the game just yet, but it shouldn’t set you back too badly, considering its old-school style. And it certainly looks to be worth the money, based upon what we played at PAX East a little while back!

Fox n Forests will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Sorry, no SNES version…but you never know.