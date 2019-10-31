Epic Games Store’s New Free Games Are Now Available

It’s Thursday, and that means there’s some new free games to grab over at the Epic Games Store. For the past while, the digital storefront has been offering free games every week, sometimes one, sometimes time, and in one instance up to six. This week sees two new games — SOMA and Costume Quest — join the long line of freebies.

If you’re particular about your digital games, however, there’s just one catch. These are directly associated with an Epic Games account, and are exclusive to the Epic Games Store. If, say, Steam is your digital PC platform of choice, you’re out of luck, but still: free is free.

We’ve got two free games for you this week: one is a fright, but they’re both a delight! 🍭🧙‍♀️ Costume Quest by @DoubleFine 🧙‍♀️🍭

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes SOMA:

“SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human.”

How’s how the Epic Games Store describes Costume Quest:

“Costume Quest is a Halloween adventure from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. In this charming role-playing game, choose your hero and trick-or-treat through three beautiful environments full of Double Fine humor and story.”

SOMA and Costume Quest are now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through November 7th. The next set of free games was also revealed today: Nuclear Throne and Ruiner will be free on Epic Games Store from November 7th through November 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.