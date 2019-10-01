New Free Twitch Prime Games Are Now Available

As happens every month, across the variety of games subscription services, there is a bevy of new video games available for free to those that subscribe to their services of choice. PlayStation Plus, Xbox Games With Gold, and Twitch Prime all have new titles for folks to play, and Twitch Prime, specifically, went a little spooky this month.

Specifically, Stranger Things 3: The Game, The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries, Deadlight: Director’s Cut, Adam Wolfe, and Serial Cleaner are now available for free to anyone that has Twitch Prime. Anyone with Amazon Prime also has Twitch Prime, and those interested can pick up the games now right here. These free games are for PC, it’s worth noting, and can be found through the Twitch application.

Here’s how Twitch describes Stranger Things 3: The Game on its website:

“Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series!. Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.”

Here’s how Twitch describes The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries on its website:

“The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries. Starring the iconic, blade-wielding character from Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comic books. Haunted by her past, and coping with unimaginable loss and regret, the story explores Michonne’s temporary absence in the comic book. Players will discover what took Michonne away from Rick, Ezekiel, and the rest of her trusted group… and what brought her back.”

The various new games added to Twitch Prime today, including Stranger Things 3: The Game and The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries, will be available to grab until November 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch right here.