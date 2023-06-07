Friday the 13th Getting New Video Game

When it comes to horror icons, Jason Vorhees is one of the most memorable, and the Friday the 13th villain has had a long history in both movies as well as video games. It seems Jason will be getting another stab at gaming sometime in the near future, according to composer Harry Manfredini. Manfredini was recently interviewed by Rely on Horror, where he revealed that he'll once again be involved with a Friday the 13th game. Gun Media will not be coming back for this new game, and it sounds like it will not replicate that game's asymmetrical style. It will, however, feature "more realistic looking" characters.

Unfortunately, no other details were provided, so fans of the series will just have to wait patiently for an official announcement. Friday the 13th has had some memorable games over the years. In the '80s, the character appeared in a pair of games released for the Commodore 64 and the Nintendo Entertainment System. Neither of those games is very well-regarded, though Jason's unique color palette in the NES game has received its own merchandise. More recent Friday the 13th games have been better received, including Gun Media's Friday the 13th: The Game in 2017 and Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle in 2018. Unfortunately, the latter game was recently delisted from digital platforms, making it completely unavailable to fans of the franchise.

Manfredini's role in this fifth Friday the 13th game should be welcome news. Manfredini has been with the franchise dating back to the original Friday the 13th film, and his iconic scores have played a huge role in Jason's popularity. It will be very interesting to see what the next developer does with the series, and how it will differ from past games. A single-player survival horror experience would be great to see, or even an interactive drama in the style of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Hopefully fans won't have to wait long to find out more details!

What would you like to see from a new Friday the 13th game? Have you enjoyed any of the previous games based on the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!