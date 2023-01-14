Crystal Lake TV Series Recruits Original Friday the 13th Star, Scream Creator

Yesterday being a Friday the 13th meant that the world couldn't have gone without an update to the upcoming Crystal Lake TV series, and it's an exciting one. As reported by Fandom's Eric Goldman, series showrunner Bryan Fuller was in attendance for a special screening of Friday the 13th Part 3 at the Chinese Theatre last night, offering two big details about the show. The former Hannibal creator revealed that not only is Scream creator Kevin Williamson on board to write an episode, but that original film star Adrienne King is set to appear in a recurring role.

As fans may recall, King played the original final girl in the franchise, starring as Alice Hardy in the first film, appearing in the opening for Part 2 as well. Williamson also publicly been a fan of the Friday the 13th franchise since the opening minutes of the original Scream, recall the moment where Ghostface tricks Casey Becker by asking "Name the killer in the original Friday the 13th." The scribe has also been working in the world of television ever since the success of Scream, showrunning Dawson's Creek, The Vampire Diaries, and Tell Me a Story.

Fuller also offered a tease of the soundtrack for the series, teasing that they'll have their choice between a more modern score or one in line with Harry Manfredini's score from the original movies. The series creator also teased how big of a scope the series will have, in particular with regard to Pamela and Jason Voorhees, adding: "We're honestly going to be covering it all. The series is covering the life and times of these two characters."

Fuller has pitched four seasons for Crystal Lake. Only one officially ordered so far though he notes Peacock would have to pay a pretty hefty penalty if they didn’t order a Season 2. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 14, 2023

"One of the things that is super exciting and one of the many reasons that we went with Peacock is that they blew every other competitor out of the water," Fuller previously revealed to Fangoria. "There was a bidding war on this, and they came in strong and gave us a full-season commitment with a huge penalty if we don't do a second season. So it's kind of a two-season commitment (laughs), but really just the first-season commitment. We're going to have roughly five times the per-episode budget that we had on Hannibal."

Fuller is set to executive produce the series. A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian will also executive produce. Crystal Lake has been given a series order at Peacock with the potential for more than one season already being considered.