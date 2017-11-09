Friday The 13th: The Game Developers Move Onto A New Project, And Fans Aren’t Happy

(Photo: Gun Media/Paramount)

Friday the 13th: The Game may have an, ahem, killer premise, but its execution has been a bloody mess. The game was essentially unplayable at launch, gutted by server issues and a myriad of bugs, and it stayed that way for weeks. Problems with the game persist to this day, with players still waiting impatiently for a crucial Xbox One patch. Oh, and let's not forget that the game's promised single-player mode has yet to be delivered.

With Friday the 13th: The Game still needing so much work, fans were understandably upset when it came to light that developer Illfonic was developing a new game called Dead Alliance. Here's a description of Dead Alliance, which is a co-production of Illfonic, Psyop Games, and Maximum Games:

"Zombies in Dead Alliance are not just the enemy; they are weapons that can be strategically used to distract and destroy unsuspecting human foes in combat. Seize the dead – or find yourself counted among them.

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where military bases are humanity's last city-states, Dead Alliance pits warring teams of players against each other for survival in a world ravaged by the zombie plague. It features a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, King of the Hill, and Capture and Hold, as well as the MOBA-inspired Attrition mode and Solo Survival mode."