Canceled Game Boy Advance Game Finally Coming to Modern Platforms

Today's Indie World Showcase kicked off with Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, an upcoming game coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. Risky Revolution was originally in development for the Game Boy Advance, but the title was canceled and never finished. Co-creators Matt and Erin Bozon have gotten the original team back together, and will finally complete the game, which will arrive in 2024. Shantae Advance will feature some unique new additions to the series, including the ability to rearrange stages, and there will also be a 4-player Battle Mode featuring other characters from the series.

A trailer for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The lost #Shantae GBA game, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, is going to be completed after 20 years, and it’s coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC in 2024! Featuring mix-and-match multilayered stages and 4p Battle Mode! https://t.co/rLpxPuK9cW pic.twitter.com/C5Qcy1XXKu — WayForward (@WayForward) November 14, 2023

Shantae Advance on Game Boy Advance

Today's announcement marks the first time that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution has been confirmed for modern platforms, but it was actually announced back in July by Limited Run Games. In 2024, the publisher will be selling a GBA cartridge for Risky Revolution, allowing players to enjoy the game on the system it was originally intended to release on. At this time, Limited Run Games has not announced if it will also offer a physical release for the game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, though it seems very likely. Over the last few years, the publisher has offered physical releases for every other game in the series, with the exception of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero; that game got a physical release from Marvelous. Limited Run has also offered a significant amount of merchandise based on the series, including SteelBook cases, soundtracks, and more.

The History of Shantae

While Shantae has become one of the most recognizable indie game characters, the series has had a long and strange journey. The original Shantae was one of the last titles released for the Game Boy Color, arriving in 2001. The game was a critical success, but failed to find much of an audience as attention had shifted to the Game Boy Advance. After the release of Shantae, WayForward began work on Risky Revolution, but development was "paused" in 2004. It would take several more years for Shantae to come back, but the character finally made her return in 2010 with Shantae: Risky's Revenge. The game was initially released for the Nintendo DSi.

What started out as a fairly niche series has only grown in popularity over the last few years. Shantae and the Pirate's Curse followed in 2014, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero in 2016, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens in 2019. When Risky Revolution does release in 2024, the game will mark the sixth entry in the series. It's been a very long journey for WayForward and fans of the Shantae series, but thankfully Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will finally arrive in 2024.

