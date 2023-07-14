Cancelled Game Boy Advance Game Getting Released After Two Decades

When it comes to Game Boy systems, Shantae has a bad habit of showing up late. The original Shantae released in 2002, one year after the Game Boy Advance was already on the market. A sequel for the Game Boy Advance was in development at one point, but was never completed. Proving that late is always better than never, WayForward has announced that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will finally be completed and will be releasing in early 2024 on its original platform! A physical GBA cart for the game will be offered through Limited Run Games. In a press released, Shantae series director Matt Bozon discussed finishing the game.

"Restoring the lost Shantae sequel has been an incredible adventure!" said Bozon. "After reuniting as a team, we restored the original game demo, and now are working hard to complete the full game on original hardware! This isn't a demake or a new retro-style game, but an actual GBA-era title that was lost to time. We paused development in 2004, and now we're back at it nearly 20 years later with the same tools, hardware, and Link Cables that we were using back then. It's crazy, it feels impossible, but it's happening! We're on a time-travel mission to save Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, and finally bring it to the fans!"

A trailer for Risky Revolution can be found below.

Following the cancellation of Risky Revolution, the character would not appear again until 2010's Shantae: Risky's Revenge, which first appeared on Nintendo's DSi handheld. Since then, the character has found a passionate fanbase, and has appeared in a number of different titles. Shantae even made a cameo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii Fighter costume! The character has clearly come a long way over the years, and fans will likely be excited to finally have a chance to experience one of her long-lost adventures. At this time, a release for platforms outside of the Game Boy Advance has not been announced, which means fans will have to use the original hardware, or an Analogue Pocket. However, it seems like a safe bet the game will eventually release on modern systems!

