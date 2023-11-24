GameStop Black Friday Sale Discounts 2023's Best-Selling Game to Cheapest Price Yet

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The GameStop Black Friday sale has a ton of video game deals on PS5 games, PS4 games, Nintendo Switch games, Xbox One games, Xbox Series X games, and even PC games. There are a wide-range of Black Friday deals live on GameStop, including a Black Friday deal for 2023's best-selling game. While it got snubbed by The Game Awards, Hogwarts Legacy didn't get snubbed by the market. The only thing between it and the award for the best-selling game of the year is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. If you're one of the few who haven't checked it out yet, it's the cheapest it has been all year.

One of GameStop's Black Friday deals discounts the Harry Potter game from $69.99 to $39.99, which obviously represents a savings of $30. Unfortunately, this price point is only available for the PS5 version. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are $44.99, while the Xbox Series X version is $49.99. Meanwhile, there is no active discount for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

How long any of these deals are going to be available, we don't know. That said, for what it's worth, GameStop is not the only one who has deeply discounted Hogwarts Legacy for Black Friday. Walmart and Amazon also have similar offers.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

If you end up picking up Hogwarts Legacy through any of the Black Friday sales, you can beat the game in roughly 25 hours. However, this is if you decide to mainline it. To experience the majority of side content as well, you will need roughly 45 hours. Meanwhile, a completionist playthrough will take you anywhere between 60 and 70 hours, roughly. Is any of this content any good? Well, it's the best-selling game of the year for the reason. Not only do review scores suggest the game is solid, but it's a favorite of many consumers.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."