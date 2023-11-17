Hogwarts Legacy Fans Call Its Zero Game Award Nominations an "Injustice"

Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game of 2023 yet it hasn't received a single nomination at The Game Awards. Obviously, there's not a single game nominated that is more popular than the Harry Potter RPG. But game sales -- generally -- have nothing to do when awarding excellence, but Hogwarts Legacy has an 85 on Metacritic. This is a higher score than some games in the categories it would be nominated in, such as best RPG. Lies of P and Starfield not only sold far less copies than Hogwarts Legacy, but they both posted less favorable review scores. Both have lower Metacritic scores, but both have been nominated for Best RPG. And this is just one category. There are other categories the game could have received a nomination for things it excels at, but the RPG omission is the biggest and most glaring omission considering what other games comprise the category.

As you would expect, a chunk of the Internet not only found Hogwarts Legacy's lack of Game Awards nominations odd, but many slammed the snub. Of course, you could chalk it up to recency bias, as Hogwarts Legacy was released early in the year, but games that released before it had no problem getting in a few nominations. Whatever the case, people aren't happy.

Of course, The Game Awards committee is just compromised of people with opinions. And we know people have bad opinions after Red Dead Redemption 2 didn't win Game of the Year in 2028. This has been cemented. However, that's all this is, a collective of opinions. That said, as you can see, many seem to think the controversy surrounding the game played a bigger role in its snub than the quality of its content.

