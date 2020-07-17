GameStop to Require Face Coverings in Every U.S. Store

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the United States, retail stores and food chains are doing what they can to keep from closing their doors again, while also making experiences safe for customers. Some states have mandated the wearing of face coverings while out in public or in stores, while others have not. Without a nationwide mandate in place, it's up to individual businesses to decide what to require from their customers. In the case of GameStop, face coverings are now officially a necessity.

GameStop announced on Friday that it all customers visiting any of the company's locations in the United States would be required to wear face coverings while inside. The new rule will take effect at all GameStop stores around the country on July 27th. This period of time will allow the stores to post signage and inform customers of the changes.

Any customers who can't wear a face covering for health reasons can still utilize GameStop's curbside service. The option for curbside pickup can be selected when checking out on the company's website.

“We believe this is the right thing to do to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our associates and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “Providing a safe environment in our stores for all customers and store associates continues to be our top priority and wearing a face covering is a simple step every one of us can take to ensure the safety of others in our stores.”

Many retailers have made the decision to require masks in their establishments over the past few weeks, as scientists and health experts have stated on numerous occasions that wearing masks is essential to slowing down the spread of coronavirus.

When the pandemic first started closing businesses earlier this year, GameStop remained open longer than some other retail stores, claiming that it was an essential business. A few days after announcing the company would stay open, GameStop closed its stores in the U.S. and began its curbside pickup option.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.