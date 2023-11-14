GameStop Kicks Off Black Friday 2023 Deals On Games, Consoles, and Collectibles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The days of waiting until the day after Thanksgiving for Black Friday deals are over. The trend now is to run official Black Friday sales throughout the month of November, and GameStop is kicking their event off today with some serious discounts on games, collectibles, consoles and accessories, and more.

You can dive right into GameStop's Black Friday sale right here, and keep in mind that they're currently offering an additional $5 off orders $15 or more when you order online and pick-up in store. Not surprisingly, deals on video games are the biggest draw, with three tiers of savings that can save you up to 75% on brand new games for the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X. You can check out the selection via the links below.

As for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch console deals, you can shop all of GameStop's Black Friday offers right here. Note that they're also offering $50 off Meta Quest 2 headsets and loads of deals on controllers and PC gaming accessories. Additional info on console bundles and controller deals for Black Friday 2023 can be found via the following links:

Finally, there are the collectibles. GameStop is offering huge discounts on Funko Pops, Hasbro action figures, apparel, Christmas decorations, and much more. You can shop these deals right here at GameStop while they last. If you want to max out the deals, you can sign up for a GameStop Pro membership right here.