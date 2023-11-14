Funko Pop Exclusives Are Super Cheap With This Hot Topic Deal
Hot Topic is offering exclusive Funko Pops for as low as $4.
You're going to see a lot of Black Friday deals on Funko Pops going into the holidays, but they can't get much better than the one that's happening at Hot Topic right now. The prices on dozens of Funko Pops have been slashed as low as $4, and a huge portion of them are Hot Topic exclusives. Even deluxe figures are priced as low as $12. Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, Boruto, My Hero Academia, Star Wars, Marvel, DC are just a handful of the of the fandoms represented.
You can shop Hot Topic's Funko sale right here while it lasts. To help you get started, we've highlighted some standout Pop figures in the list below. While you're at it, make sure to check out Entertainment Earth's B1G1 50% off sale and GameStop's Black Friday sale for more discounts on Funko Pops.
- Funko Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Pop! Moment Tanjiro & Nezuko Vs. Temple Demon Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($16)
- Funko InuYasha Pop! Animation Shippo On Horse Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko Dragon Ball Z Pop! Animation Goku & Krillin Vinyl Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive ($16)
- Funko Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Pop! Animation Momoshiki Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko Naruto Shippuden Pop! Animation Might Guy (Winking) Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko SpongeBob SquarePants Pop! Animation SpongeBob & Patrick Vinyl Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive ($12)
- Funko DC Comics The Flash Pop! Rides Batman In Batwing Vinyl Figure - See at Hot Topic ($12)
- Funko Gotham Knights Pop! Games Harley Quinn Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko Marvel Pop! Loki: Agent Of Asgard Vinyl Bobble-Head – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Pop! Emperor Palpatine Spectating Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko Disney Peter Pan Pop! Peter And Shadow Vinyl Figure – Set Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
You can keep up with the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Wednesday drops can be found here in our updating list.