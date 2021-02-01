MGM to Produce Movie Based on GameStop Stock Market Chaos Because Why Not

✖

They say life comes at you fast but this is a case of the entertainment inspired by life coming even faster. According to a report by Deadline, MGM has acquired the film rights to a book proposal for The Antisocial Network, an in-the-works book author Ben Mezrich that will detail last week's wild Wall Street GameStop stock controversy. Per the report, Mezrich's proposal was on the market by the end of last week with MGM moving fast to acquire it and will see MGM's Michael DeLuca working with Mezrich a second time -- DeLuca produced The Social Network, which was based on Mezrich's book The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal.

On the off chance you have no idea what's going on with Wall Street and GameStop and why it's getting so much attention, here's a pretty basic primer. At least two hedge funds, betting that shares of GameStop would fall, engaged in something called shorting -- essentially borrowing stock, selling it for one price, and then waiting for its price to fall so they could buy it back at the much lower price, thus making a profit. However, a group of investors on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets started buying shares of GameStop which in turn increased its market value in a huge way creating a "short squeeze" that forced the hedge funds into losing a lot of money and prompted one hedge fund, Melvin Capital, to need an over $2 billion bailout.

Making things even more interesting is that it isn't just GameStop stock involved at this point. Other stocks, such as AMC, BlackBerry, and Nokia have also been the target of the so-called Reddit investors which has, in turn, prompted trading app Robinhood to put restrictions on certain stocks and generally bring a to of attention to the stock market generally by groups who might not ordinarily pay that much attention.

As for Mezrich's book and MGM's involvement, according to Deadline Aaron Ryder of Ryder Picture Company will produce while Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will executive produce via Winklevoss Pictures. Mezrich's book is expected to head to auction for publishers in February.

What do you think about the whole Wall Street/GameStop saga? Are you surprised there’s already a movie about it all in the works? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.