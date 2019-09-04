Gears 5 Celebrates Its Impending Release With New Launch Trailer

The release of Gears 5, the latest and greatest in the Gears of War franchise from developer The Coalition, is just around the corner, with some versions of early access prior to official release set to begin this weekend. Given how close the release date is, it only makes sense that Microsoft would share a new launch trailer for the highly anticipated video game.

The launch trailer, which you can check out above, showcases a number of different modes in the game in addition to a number of guest and returning characters. That includes the recently announced addition of WWE’s Batista, who has historically campaigned to appear in the upcoming Gears of War film. There’s also folks from the Halo games, the Terminator film franchise, and some classic Gears folks that people will likely be excited to play with once again.

“In Gears 5, there are five thrilling ways to play: the all-new aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode Escape; the competitive Versus mode, featuring nine modes including the all-new Arcade for players of all levels; the deepest Horde Mode ever; the intuitive Map Builder and the biggest Campaign yet,” the Xbox Wire post from Dana Sissons, The Coalition’s Director of Communications, sharing the launch trailer states.

Gears 5 is scheduled to release for Xbox One and PC on September 10th, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play starting September 6th. Early access to the title is set to begin at 9PM local time on September 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.