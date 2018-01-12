Genital Jousting is Slapping its Way Out of Early Access, New Story Mode Revealed

Genital Jousting is a magical wonderland filled with one simple purpose – joust with your genitals. Twitch hates it, but we think it’s hilarious and now fans of the insane concept-driven game have even more to look forward to!

The Genital connoisseur game is finally leaving Early Access and to celebrate, the developer team has revealed that a new story mode with … genitals … is coming (phrasing!).

Genital Jousting pulls out of Early Access and goes Full Release on January 18 with a new narrative story mode! The price will go up so get it now: https://t.co/mvzHu7GgpM pic.twitter.com/78I3Wfy9Sm — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 12, 2018

No details yet on what sort of story will actually be involved here, the team has yet to update their official Steam listing, but colour us interested. It’s one of those things you don’t want to know but feel like you should know anyway. Basically, we’re conflicted – but you don’t have to be! For more on the game and how to customise your … uh, member (adult language advisory):

Genital Jousting is an online and local multiplayer party game about flaccid penises and wiggly anuses for up to eight players at once. Players control a detached penis complete with testicles and an anus. Multiple game modes provide a stimulating orgy of objectives: penetrate and be penetrated as fast as possible or compete in absurd, silly and sexually suggestive games and challenges.

If this is something that makes you uncomfortable or sounds unappealing, please do not purchase or play Genital Jousting, or even continue reading.



Online and Local Multiplayer for Eight: Genital Jousting is more fun with friends and can satisfy up to eight players at once! Find a few willing partners, cuddle up on the couch, and share controllers or go online to joust with anonymous players from all over the world.



Traditional and Party Modes: Dabble in the throbbingly fast-paced Traditional Mode or jostle your way through some stiff competition in Party Mode including challenges like Double Delight, Obstacle Intercourse, and Weiner Round Up.

Customize Your Member: Genitals come in all shapes and sizes so pick your favorite color and decorate it with the most appealing outfit to customize a penis you can really get behind!