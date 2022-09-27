Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Off Candace in Action

Ahead of the release of Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," tomorrow, September 28th, developer miHoYo (under the global brand of HoYoverse) has released a new trailer for the upcoming character Candace that highlights what sort of things she can do in combat. Candace is a Hydro-attuned, Polearm-wielding playable character that will join the playable roster as part of the new update.

"A descendant of King Deshret with an amber left eye," an official description of Candace reads. "The defender of Aaru Village." Candace is voiced in English by Shara Kirby and in Japanese by Ryoka Yuzuki. You can check out the character demo trailer featuring Candace embedded below:

As the trailer and details of the character released so far make clear, Candace is largely an offensive support character. Her Elemental Skill allows her to absorb incoming damage before counterattacking and she can increase the Elemental Damage of her team by using her Elemental Burst. Additionally, she can infuse attacks by team members with Swords, Claymore, and Polearms with the Hydro element as well.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is expected to release tomorrow, September 28th. It will add a new desert area to Sumeru and new characters like Candace, Nilou, and Cyno. Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is currently available and added the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

