Genshin Impact Fan Art Imagines Older Character Designs

✖

When it comes to characters in the popular free-to-play video game Genshin Impact from developer miHoYo, a goodly number of them are rather young, have tiny physical frames, or both. Recently, Reddit user radennorfiqri has taken this on as a challenge to create larger, aged-up redesigns of a number of different characters from the title, and it's made for some pretty impressive fan art for a video game that already looks fairly impressive already.

By and large, these new versions of the Genshin Impact characters seem to mostly play with proportions in order to make various character models bigger in addition to swapping around hairstyles. It by no means represents a complete overhaul of what the actual experience of aging might look like, but it's still fun to see. You can check out the first significant batch of these "grown-up" character redesigns below. Left to right, it features Razor, Bennett, Chongyun, and Xingqiu.

And then there is a more recent batch focusing on the ladies of Genshin Impact. Left to right, it features Fischl, Noelle, Keqing, and Ganyu.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The Version 1.3 update is set to release on February 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact? What do you think of the character fan art above? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Screen Rant]