Ghostwire Tokyo Release Date Could Be Very Close

Ghostwire Tokyo, which is the upcoming action-horror game from Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks, could be releasing in the very near future. The mysterious project is one that hasn’t been shown off too often since its delay to 2022 was announced by Bethesda last summer. Despite this ongoing silence, a new development with the game that has taken place this week suggests that news related to the launch of Ghostwire Tokyo should be coming quite soon.

Within the past day, Ghostwire Tokyo received an official rating for the region of Korea. The rating itself states that the game is meant for audiences aged 15 and up primarily due to violence. “[Ghostwire Tokyo is a] first-person action game in which the protagonist struggles to save his younger brother, who gains spiritual powers in Shibuya, where tens of thousands of people have disappeared due to a supernatural phenomenon,” said a description of the game via a translation from Google.

The main reason why the appearance of this game rating for Ghostwire Tokyo suggests that its launch could be close is because, typically, receiving a rating is one of the final steps any title goes through before release. More often than not, when games begin to get rated in any region, it suggests that a release date should be just around the corner. This is even more true with Ghostwire Tokyo as Bethesda has previously said that the title will arrive in the early portion of 2022. While it remains to be seen what “early 2022” actually looks like, this rating definitely tells us that we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for the game to drop.

As a reminder, Ghostwire Tokyo is a title that will be a console exclusive to PlayStation 5 whenever it does come about. Much like Deathloop in 2021, Ghostwire Tokyo is a timed exclusive for PS5 that Xbox Game Studios has continued to see through despite its ownership of Bethesda. In addition to releasing on PS5, Ghostwire Tokyo will also be available to play on PC.

When do you think we might see Ghostwire Tokyo actually release this year? And are you going to play the game for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.