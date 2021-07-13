Ghostwire: Tokyo Gets Delayed

✖

The new Ghostwire: Tokyo game from Tango Gameworks won’t be releasing this year as expected, the developer announced on Tuesday. Instead, it’ll be releasing sometime in early 2022. A statement from the developer detailing the nature of the delay indicated that more time was needed to make the game what the creators hoped it would be and also alluded to ongoing pandemic complications by citing the health of the development team as a concern.

As most game delay announcements are nowadays, this one for Ghostwire: Tokyo was shared on social media with a text-filled image from the game’s creators. Tango Gameworks thanked those who are looking forward to the game for being patient amid the delay and described the circumstances of the new release window.

“We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building,” the developers said. “At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Plans for Ghostwire: Tokyo’s release plans seemed to have been in flux towards the beginning of the year whenever a video featuring the game and other PlayStation projects was taken down and reuploaded without including release windows for the games. The developers have been relatively quite since then with announcements and on social media, a pattern which has preceded many a game delay.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is unique in the sense that it’s a Bethesda-published game which makes it fall under that grey area of a game published by a Microsoft-owned company which isn’t releasing on the Xbox platform at launch. It’s scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC only when it launches in early 2022, though it’ll likely come to Xbox consoles in the future after any planned exclusivity window ends.

Some of the limited details we have gotten about Ghostwire: Tokyo since its announcement included info on how the DualSense controller would work with the game. Haptic feedback will of course be employed, and in this new game from Tango Gameworks, it’ll assist players in channeling a sort of “sixth sense” to navigate the game’s version of Tokyo. Adaptive triggers will also help players better distinguish between abilities with controller effects changing as abilities do.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is now scheduled to release some time in early 2022.