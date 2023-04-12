Ghostwire: Tokyo Gets Massive New Update With Xbox Release, Patch Notes Revealed

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have today released a substantial new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo to coincide with the game's release on Xbox Series X and S. For more than a year, Ghostwire has been available to play on PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, but those on Xbox have had to wait a bit longer to check out the supernatural first-person title for themselves. Luckily, that wait is finally over and has come with a ton of new content that players on all platforms can now dive into.

As of this moment, the massive "Spider's Thread" update for Ghostwire: Tokyo is available to download everywhere. This update most notably brings about some new single-player content to the game which includes a new game mode, side missions, abilities, and more enemies to take down. Tango has also brought new trophies and achievements to Ghostwire: Tokyo along with a number of other small fixes and improvements. In short, even if you already played Ghostwire this past year on PS5 or PC, it might now be worth revisiting to experience this new content.

You can find all of the new changes in today's Ghostwire: Tokyo update attached below.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Players will now see an icon in the HUD displaying the type of food or drink they have equipped

A wish was added to shrine offering boxes to see a Hyakki Yako, which increases the chances of a player encountering one

Changed some key binding settings to be individually assignable

Players can now toggle a darker background onto subtitles and mission objective text for enhanced readability.

TROPHY AND ACHIEVEMENT UPDATES

Scary Stories to Tell at School – ???

Spirit Photographer – ???

Further Liberation – Cleanse all newly-added torii gates

On-The-Job Training – Unlock all newly-added Spirit Skills

Unparalleled Talismaniac – Acquire all newly-added talismans

Unexpected Visitors – Defeat at least one of every newly-added type of Visitor

Figure Aficionado – Try your luck at capsule machines at least 50 times

Views from the Abyss – Complete "The Spider's Thread" mode

Catalog Conqueror – Complete all Nekomata jobs in "The Spider's Thread" mode

Welcome to Shibuya – ???

CHANGES TO EXISTING TROPHIES

Salvation of All – Transfer at least 100% of the spirits in the city

Hero of Shibuya – Complete the main story after transferring at least 100% of the spirits in the city

Wishmaker – Complete all side missions (excluding update content)

Liberator – Cleanse all torii gates (excluding update content)

Mind and Body – Unlock all Spirit Skills (excluding update content)

On the Same Wavelength – Raise your synergy level to 50 or higher

With their Powers Combined – Acquire 40 or more different magatama

DJ Akito – Acquire all music tracks (excluding update content)

Trendsetter – Acquire all items for the Outfit menu (excluding bonus and update content)

Talismania – Acquire all talismans (excluding update content)

Power Overwhelming – Acquire all sets of prayer beads (excluding update content)

Visiting Hours Are Over – Defeat at least one of every type of Visitor (excluding update content)

BUG FIXES