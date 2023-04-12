Xbox Game Pass Users Can Now Play PS5 Exclusive Early

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are officially set to get a PS5 console exclusive tomorrow, but the release of the game has gone live early, making the game technically available a day early. And considering Xbox fans have had to wait a year to play the game in question, the early arrival will be much appreciated. If you're not aware, Ghostwire: Tokyo is now available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, and in turn, Xbox Game Pass as well.

The early release comes alongside the game's new Spider's Threads update, which adds a new roguelite mode, new side missions, new enemies, new skills, new areas to explore, extended story cinematics, and more. The update is not only included with the Xbox version, but now available to PC snd PS5 versions of the game.

"Paranormal forces have taken over Tokyo, with nearly all the human populace vanishing in an instant," reads an official blurb about the update. "The city's denizens have been replaced by beings from another world--yokai, evil spirits, myths and urban legends brought to life. But now isn't the time to fear the unknown... face it in Ghostwire: Tokyo, now featuring the all-new "Spider's Thread" update!"

As of tonight, Ghostwire: Tokyo is now available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's available for $59.99, or can be played via both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo is an odd video game in all the right ways," reads the opening of our review of the game. "While ostensibly an action-adventure title, there are plenty of role-playing game influences like leveling up and assigning skill points. It has all the hallmarks of an open-world video game with dozens of markers dotting the map, but due to the care and specificity of its setting, it never feels overwhelming or tedious. And there's an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural that pervades all of it. It would have been easy for all of those elements to combine into a sticky, digital slog of epic proportions, but instead, the final product makes for a pleasant – albeit imperfect – stroll through Tokyo... with an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural."