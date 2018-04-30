‘God of War’ Has a Huge ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reference

God of War includes a hidden reference to Avengers: Infinity War and the powers of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

There aren’t any spoilers for the new Avengers movie here, but there are God of War spoilers that reveal content and equipment you’ll encounter later in the game. Continue on if you’re not opposed to seeing any spoilers, but if you’re still playing through and don’t want anything revealed too soon, now’s your chance to stop before reading on and watching the GIF below.

As anyone familiar with Thanos, the Infinity Gauntlet, and the six Infinity Stones will already know, each of the Stones come with their own unique powers. From control over the dead to the ability to control time, the Infinity Stones give their wielder some insane powers, even when that owner is the Ghost of Sparta himself.

Here’s where the spoilers start to kick in, so we’ll give you one final chance to head out unless you want to have God of War’s late-game stages spoiled for you.

A God of War player by the name of moxxxxxi posted on the game’s subreddit to inform players of the hidden reference that involves all six Stones as well as the Infinity Gauntlet itself. You can’t wear any gauntlet of the same name, but you can equip a talisman called the Shattered Gauntlet of Ages. Once you fully upgrade that talisman to the point that it has three enchantment slots, you can start filling out your makeshift Infinity Gauntlet. If you select three of six enchantments that correlate to the Infinity Stones, you’ll be able to use powers just like Thanos.

You may have encountered some of the enchantments already and noticed some similarities, but the full list below shows the full list of six enchantments and the Infinity Stones they represent, though you’ll only need three of them.

Andvari’s Soul – Soul Stone

Njord’s Temporal Stone – Time Stone

Eye of the Outer Realm – Space Stone

Ivaldi’s Corrupted Mind – Mind Stone

Asgard’s Shard of Existence – Reality Stone

Muspelheim Eye of Power – Power Stone

The player also provided a gif that shows the Shattered Gauntlet’s powers in action. This GIF shows purple projectiles being shot out of the Shattered Gauntlet when certain enchantments are equipped, and other reports within the post indicate that colors change depending on which enchantments you choose.

This reference is one that many God of War players might’ve missed on their first playthrough considering how the item’s description is worded. It refers to the Gauntlet as an “ancient relic of Hel deemed too powerful to remain whole” that’s been fragmented throughout the realms, so many players might’ve been searching for the rest of the pieces instead of upgrading it and outfitting it with specific enchantments.