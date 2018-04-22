God of War Gets the Biggest Launch In Franchise History In the U.K.

God of War is a tremendous rebirth of the action franchise. It does away with the visceral action we’ve come to expect from previous entries in favor of a bold new direction — and one that pays off in a tremendous way.

And now we’re seeing some of the results from that, as sales numbers from the U.K. indicate that God of War‘s fresh new direction is paying off in a big way.

Based on details from GamesIndustry International, God of War has become the fastest selling title in the history of the franchise, already selling 35 more units in its first week since the previous best-seller in the series, 2010’s release of God of War III.

Not only that, but in just a couple of days’ time, it has managed to outsell Sony‘s previous titan on the market, the remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

As a result, God of War has knocked Far Cry 5 out of the top spot, though Ubisoft’s shooter is still doing well with a second place victory.

Another franchise that’s doing well on the sales front is Yakuza. The latest entry in the saga, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, has been doing quite well, finding a third place spot on the charts and proving to be the biggest launch for the series to date, beating out last year’s Yakuza Kiwami quite handily.

Here’s the top ten as it stands for this week:

God of War

Far Cry 5

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

FIFA 18

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

Fallout 4

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Grand Theft Auto V

As you can see, there are some good mainstays on the list. Seeing Fallout 4 again is a complete surprise, while Grand Theft Auto V continues to have a big impact on the market. This is good news for Rockstar, who is hard at work on making Red Dead Redemption 2 a stand-out title when it releases later this year.

Also, the Nintendo Switch is getting notable traction, with three games still in the top ten, including two Mario games and The Legend of Zelda from last year. They’re easily going to keep a grip on sales for some time.

Overall, though, it’s great to see Kratos dominate — and we’ll see where we goes from here in the weeks ahead.

No word yet on U.S. sales numbers, but we should hear something soon.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.