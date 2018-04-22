God of War Trailer Shows Off Advanced Combat Tips

A new God of War video has been released that gives players tips on some of the game’s more advanced combat techniques.

By now, many God of War players are likely well into the game’s story and have unlocked many of the branching skills for Kratos and Atreus. Lead systems designer Vincent Napoli and senior combat technical designer Mihir Sheth show off some of the tips in the earlier stages of the game during the tips video, but they’ve unlocked the skills as well, so don’t think there’s nothing to be learned here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unsurprisingly, the designers point to axe throwing as one of the essential tools in Kratos’ arsenal. The Precision Throw in particular is a skill that can be unlocked that rewards players for nailing an enemy’s weak spot or their head making the next attack an empowered one. Juggling enemies in the air is something that was always seen in older God of War games as well, and the designers commented about how that was still possible through axe throws, melee attacks, and Atreus’ arrows.

One point that’s mentioned in the video that players may not have realized is that the green health shards laying on the ground can actually be used offensively as well. Stepping on them with the circle button causes Kratos to stomp on them and regain some health, but the spray of green that shoots out from the items isn’t just for dramatic effect. If there are enemies nearby whenever Kratos smashes one, anyone caught in the small shockwave radius will be knocked backwards. This will give players a bit of breathing room if they ever find themselves in a situation where they’re surrounded by enemies, and you’ll also have less of a chance of losing that health right when you pick it up.

Using the environment to your advantage is a tactic that’s also worth using depending on the enemy that you’re fighting. The video goes over moves such as pinning enemies to structures and mentions the stun damage that you can build up by knocking them into walls, but any nearby cliffs can also be your best friends. Some of the enemies like the Draugr’s heavier counterparts can take a while to wear down, so it’s much easier at times to just knock them over a ledge. Bare-handed attacks and parries are the way to go if this is your plan, and you’ll also be able to reap the loot rewards as well since they’ll spit back out on the cliff instead of being lost.

Check out the full video above for more tips on surviving in God of War.