Sony’s “Dog of War” Spoof Is Hilariously Adorable

God of War may be all the rage now that it’s out, but have you considered … Dog of War? Sony just released a hilariously adorable spoof on the record-breaking title for the PS4 platform, meeting its perfect score reviews and high praise on a slightly fluffier note.

Fair warning, the puns are REAL in this video, the creative team really is in the doghouse for this one … with the most ferocious best boy of them all! The official description of the video is even better, “Living as a dog outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar kennels, unexpected walkies and a second chance at being petted. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the realm of Muttgard and fight to fulfill a deeply personal game of fetch.”

He’s just a wittle thing, doing his best with those wittle paws and his axe and oh my god, I can’t handle this. Clearly, I’m a dog lover, and it just so happens I’m a God of War lover too so pretty much it’s safe to save that I lost my absolute marvels over this Dog of War “commercial.”

Congratulations to the team over at Sony and Santa Monica, as well as director Cory Barlog and his crew for a phenomenal game. God of War is out now exclusively for PlayStation 4 and has been met with perfect scores from every major outlet. Check out a small blurb of our full review below:

God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.

Impossibly large temples of stone and precious metal, brilliantly glowing crystals and magical effects, and technically mind-boggling set-pieces that your brain will struggle to comprehend all suggest a game that would have been impressive on next-generation hardware. Playing on a PS4 Pro, I had so many stop-and-stare moments wherein I sat and wondered how this was happening on a home console.