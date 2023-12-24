PlayStation Insider Leaks PS5 Remaster of Original God of War Games

According to a new rumor, PlayStation is remastering the original God of War games, aka the original trilogy, for the PS5. In other words, 2005 PS2 game God of War, 2007 PS2 game God of War II, and 2010 PS3 game God of War III may not only be returning via PS5, but returning as soon as next year, 2024. As for the rumor, it actually comes from a source that typically operates in the Xbox sphere, Nick Baker.

"I'm a person for a long time has bemoaned the direction God of War went somewhat, and have yearned for the hack n' slash OG God of War games. I just love them so much. And when I heard this might be happening, I told a friend of mine who also loves the OG God of War games and they got very excited. And I heard we might be getting the OG God of War trilogy remastered on PlayStation.

Baker continues: "Now, I'm not 100 percent sure if it will be announced in 2024 and released in 2024 or released in 2025... that part I'm not clear on, but what I have heard is OG God of War Trilogy remaster.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. There is no mention of who is making it, which is odd. Presumably, this will be dished out to remaster/remake specialists Bluepoint, but it's possible Santa Monica Studio will shepard this project as the series' creator and caretakers. This is just speculation though.

When asked if this collection will include God of War: Ascension, Baker isn't sure, but notes it was described as the original trilogy, which sounds like it would exclude Ascension.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Typically, Baker is a pretty reliable source. He has been wrong in the past, but that's part of the business when you wield and deal in rumors and leaks. For what is the worth, this is the first we've heard of this. There have been no previous rumors echoing this claim, but it is a believable one in an era where PlayStation is starting to remaster and remake its games more and more. It also currently doesn't have much slated for 2024, so this could alleviate that issue as well.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not drawn any type of comment from PlayStation or Santa Monica Studios. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.