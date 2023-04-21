God of War and Horizon TV Producer Claims Shows Will Be Similar to The Last of Us

The producer of the God of War and Horizon TV shows has stated that they will be made similarly to The Last of Us. For years, it has been a struggle to successfully adapt a video game into another medium. Video games are very long, dense, and objectively different than other mediums because they're interactive. Movies were often the go to medium to adapt a game, but after numerous failed attempts, TV became a more likely candidate for these adaptations. With the recent success of The Last of Us, many have realized it's very possible to do a faithful adaptation of a game in another medium. While it's far from the first successful video game adaptation, it is arguably the first to tell the exact story from the game and do so without much compromise.

With that said, PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash noted on the Official PlayStation Podcast how important it is to retain that when adapting other PlayStation games. Amazon and Netflix are developing adaptations of God of War and Horizon respectively and it seems like they'll be following the blueprint of The Last of Us rather closely.

"The same care and formula that we did with The Last of Us, we're going to be applying for Horizon [and] God of War," said Qizilbash. "We're gonna tell the story of the game because we can, because it's a show, we have the time to do it, we've got the episodes to be able to do it. We're not trying to cram it into a two hour movie. You're gonna get the story of the game, but we're going to also find opportunities to go wider and explore other characters and do more worldbuilding that you can't do in the game because of agency. That's the exciting thing for me, fans are going to love it because they're going to see that game come to life, but also a lot of new things like what they did with The Last of Us."

This is fairly interesting as there were rumors that the Horizon show would be more of a prequel that expands the world of the game, rather than retelling it. However, that may be incorrect following Qizilbash's comments which suggest it will be a faithful adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn. Either way, it seems like we can expect to see the things we loved about the games in these shows while getting interesting expansions that don't overtly change the story.

